Tartine: A decadent taste of France Near Loyola

Located at the corner of Pine and Perrier street and just a 5 minute drive and 18 minute walk from Loyola, Tartine is a cozy French restaurant founded by New Orleans native and Loyola graduate Cara Benson. Founded in 2010, Tartine offers affordable breakfast and lunch options with quick service. The restaurant is small and cozy with French, old-timey decorations reminiscent of a cafe in Paris. Most people sit outside, where the outdoor patio has many seating options. Ordering was quick and easy; you pay for your meal at the counter and find a spot to sit. The menu offers many options such as aioli and pistou sandwiches, mediterranean salads, and classic French foods such as quiches and stuffed baguettes. Even on a Sunday morning, service is fast and the staff were friendly and attentive by ensuring our meals arrived quickly and checking in to make sure we enjoyed our food.

Given the name of the restaurant, I had to try their signature Tartine. For $7.50, I enjoyed a toasted baguette served with jelly, butter, and cheese on the side, which made for a great appetizer to share. However, I was under the impression that a Tartine would be more filling, and wasn’t entirely satisfied with the tartine alone. For an extra $4, you can add eggs and bacon, which I’d recommend next time for a more substantial meal. As an entree, I ordered baked eggs and brioche. This was a rich, filling, and delicious breakfast, buttery and flavor-filled. While delicious, it was quite rich, and left me feeling stuffed. Both meals were served with a bean casserole on the side. I’m usually not a beans-for-breakfast person, but the cold casserole was great and refreshing in the hot weather, while pairing nicely with the brioche.

Overall, Tartine was a lovely and affordable breakfast experience. Their cozy outdoor seating, quick service, and unique menu made for a great way to start the day. Next time, I hope to try one of their signature sandwiches, and opt for coffee for the free refills, instead of a latte. Whether you’re a Loyola student, a local, or just passing through New Orleans on a trip, Tartine is worth a visit!