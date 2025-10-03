Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

REVIEW: Malcom Todd closes out quirky tour at the Filmore

Ludovica Ballou, Staff writer
October 3, 2025
Kassidy Pattain
Todd performs at the Filmore on Thursday, September 25.

Malcolm Todd brought both his iconic pink guitar and a passionate fanbase to the Filmore auditorium last Thursday. It was the final show of his Wholesome Rockstar tour, and the young crowd screamed along to every song. Here are my biggest takeaways from the rising star’s concert.

At 22 years old, Todd has amassed 9,393,391 monthly listeners on Spotify. I discovered the indie pop artist at the end of 2024 through a TikTok trend. Creators were using the lyrics from his song “Chest Pain (I Love)” and overlaying it with five videos of things they love. Since then I’ve listened to his music just about every day. 

Laundry Day was the opening band. They matched Todd’s lyrical themes by singing about relatable teenage realities and vulnerability. It was surprising to learn that one of the members, Sawyer Nunes, is from New Orleans. They were grateful to perform, expressing they wouldn’t be here without Todd. 

What makes the up and coming artist popular? He takes his craft seriously while incorporating coy comedy into his performances. When he was transitioning from one song to the next, he teased the crowd by using other artists’ music. 

For example, his band began the intro to Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” and fans went ballistic. Todd silenced the band and sarcastically quipped “That must have been an accident. I don’t really get why you guys are cheering for that cause I don’t play that song. It’s kind of confusing but whatever.” 

By incorporating this bit into the show, Todd showed a humorous side and had some fun with the audience. It’s qualities like this that make me think Todd will become a mainstream star soon. Todd performed on Jimmy Kimmel’s show this year, and he’s made a couple of appearances on the Billboard charts. 

Who knows what else is in store for his future? I believe Todd’s authenticity sets him apart from other artists in the industry. I love his signature quirky style. The stage backdrop displayed his name just above a deer head taxidermy mount. White picket fences covered in vines lined the stage. This design is the last thing I expected, but immediately I thought “This is Malcolm Todd!” The random and quirky decor is a part of his artistic vision. 

While appearance is a large part of being a performer, Todd rejects the typical conventions of nonchalant and stylish rockstars. Instead, he aims to be eccentric and playful. While he performed his song “Who’s the fool” his band made part of the song sound like a music box, signaling that Todd is carefree like a child. 

At one point, Todd turned his back to the audience, put one hand in the air, and did a sassy little dance with his hips before spinning back around to the microphone. Todd reminds me of an older brother that’s a little bit of a troublemaker. You want to be like him, even if it means breaking the rules a bit. 

From chugging champagne to shamelessly cursing through the night, it was unpredictable what he’d do next to hype up his audience. Todd gave a stellar performance, and my biggest takeaways were that I like his character first and his music second.

 I plan to see him live again because he’s the kind of artist that’s using his music to serve something larger than himself. He’s helping his young audience get through heart break, explore themselves, and to have fun while doing so.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
OPINION: A Not-So Teenage Dream: drug issues in the status quo
OPINION: A Not-So Teenage Dream: drug issues in the status quo
OPINION: Pet Stamps: the social impact of pet relinquishment
OPINION: Pet Stamps: the social impact of pet relinquishment
EDITORIAL: Why do we not have a land acknowledgement at Loyola?
EDITORIAL: Why do we not have a land acknowledgement at Loyola?
From Late Night to Loyola: Why free speech matters
From Late Night to Loyola: Why free speech matters
AI in the Classroom: Where to go from here
AI in the Classroom: Where to go from here
Unlocking access: the impact of open education resources
Unlocking access: the impact of open education resources
More in Reviews
The Summer I Turned Pretty concludes
Photo courtesy of IMDB
REVIEW: Hulu's "Beyond the Broken Levees: The Real Story of Katrina’s Survivors”
A man peers into vacant Gasa Gasa building on Feb. 18, 2023. John Maus played at Gasa Gasa.
A Night at Gasa Gasa with John Maus
The Jonas Brothers perform live at the Smoothie King Center on Nov. 12, 2019. The group performed in New Orleans as a part of their "Happiness Begins" tour. Photo credit: Emma Ruby
Tyler Childers live from Smoothie King center
Marquette Hall sits bathed in sunlight on March 11, 2025. Maggie Lewis reflects on her last four years at Loyola University New Orleans.
A candid review of my Loyola experience
Local music venues: The Republic vs Howlin' Wolf
Local music venues: The Republic vs Howlin' Wolf
More in Showcase
Charlie Kirk speaks at Texas A&M University as part of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour, April 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas.
Loyola students reflect on Charlie Kirk’s assassination
Trey McBride and Justin Reid walking and talking after the game. Sept.7, 2025
From the sideline: Loyola student joins Saints game day crew
Elise Beck, Mary Ella Hastings, Alana Frank, Alyssa Jones, Dessadra Tezeno, and Kennedy James at their SPJ and NABJ tables at Fall Fete.
Fall Fete: Music and comms students go all out for orgs
Adrianna Escobar sets up her Instagram account on the new school feature.
New Instagram school bio feature
Left to right: Damian Ch, Natalia Ruiz, Hannah Mebarak, and Alan Ch decorate their piñatas at the UPB piñata decorating event.
Student organizations highlight Hispanic Heritage Month
Graphic courtesy of Crescent City Sounds
Crescent City Sounds seeks to preserve a local sound