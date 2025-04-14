Local music venues: The Republic vs Howlin’ Wolf

New Orleans offers a variety of music venues for different types of experiences. The Republic is perfect for an upbeat night with a big crowd and energetic performances. In contrast, the Howlin’ Wolf has a more intimate, laid-back atmosphere, ideal for a relaxed, close-up music experience.

Located between the French Quarter and Uptown on S Peters Street, the 18+ venue The Republic is known for its themed nights, like Emo Night and Tumblr Night, which draw in large crowds. When I went to Tumblr night, I had probably the best time of my life, going out wise. The Venue has TVs where they played a continuous slideshow of Tumblr posts and played music like Halsey, Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala, etc. The Republic emphasizes that people should dress according to the theme. Though you do not have to, I did, and it made the night even more exciting as I planned my outfit an hour before leaving. The venue has a barriered stage right in the front, a bar off to the side but very close to the dance floor, and private seating where you can get a waitress service at your table. The vintage style of the interior reflects its 165-year-old age, with its original wooden beams and a giant chandelier in the middle.

Right down the street, the 18+ venue The Howlin’ Wolf, in comparison, is small and divided. The design of the building resembles the traditional shotgun houses that New Orleans is known for. When you first walk in, you’re greeted by a bar and grill. When you walk to the back, a small room holds the first stage, where small and local artists are known to play, known as The Den. When I went, I watched X Military, a New Orleans-based band, open, while Under High Street and Gold Connections played afterward. All three bands’ genres were different, which showed that Howlin’ Wolf could hold any sort of artist. The stage being super close makes it easy to hear and understand the soft indie vocals that Gold Connections has. At the same time, when it comes to louder artists, like XMilitary with their strong instruments, you can practically feel the instruments, and you will end up leaving with your hearing muffled, in the best way. With just a curtain being the barrier between that room and the bar and grill, you can get a drink or food and walk back to the stage or enjoy your drink and food at the bar and grill with live background music. I did buy a hotdog from there, and to be honest, it was not the greatest but still enjoyable.

As someone who enjoys going out in large crowds, with a DJ playing songs that I can dance to, I prefer The Republic. The atmosphere for both venues is enjoyable, but the vibes of both are very different, based on the nights I went to each. I would give the republic a 8.5/10, docking points for it being expensive, as the cost for the Ubers, drinks, and the ticket added up. I would give the Howlin’ Wolf the same score, a 7/10, docking points for the not-so-great hot dog and because a smaller venue is not my type of atmosphere. Especially as someone who can tend to get claustrophobic, if the room fills up, it can feel quite stuffy.