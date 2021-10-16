Volleyball takes down Faulkner for the second time this season

Junior Brittany Cooper prepares for a serve. The Pack defeated Faulkner for the second time this season in a 5 set game on Friday Oct. 15.

For the second time this season, the Wolf Pack volleyball team took down the Faulkner Lady Eagles. With the win Loyola ‘s record is now 13-7 and they rank first in their conference, sitting at 7-1.

At today’s away game in Montgomery, Alabama, the team won in five sets 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, and 15-7.

Marketing sophomore Simone Tyson recorded 20 kills, a new career high. Tyson also had 15 digs for her eighth double-double of the season.

Digital filmmaking senior Kailyn O’neal led the team with 25 assists. Pair this with her 12 digs and she now has her sixth double-double of the season.

The Pack will play again tomorrow at 1 P.M. against the University of Mobile in the Southern States Athletic Conference volleyball game of the week.