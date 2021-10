A plate of pasta and spinach is served up in Loyola’s Orleans Room. Loyola and Tulane students will be able to use their meal plans at each other’s campuses for the first time since before the pandemic. File photo.

Loyola and Tulane have reinstated reciprocal dining, meaning students will be able to use their meal swipes and campus cash on each other’s campuses starting Monday, October 18, according to Tulane University Dining Services.

Wolf Bucks and Wavebuck$ can be used at all campus restaurants, but not the campus markets, according to Loyola Dining Services.

Loyola has not yet released an announcement to students.