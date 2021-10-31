Watch and Stream: October 29

It’s finally Halloween with its costume parties and horror movie marathons. Here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.

Last Night in Soho

“Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright returns with a psychological horror film set between the present day and 1966 London. Thomasin McKenzie plays an aspiring fashion designer who is mysteriously able to travel back in time and encounters a wannabe singer, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

“Last Night in Soho” is now available in theaters.

Army of Thieves

The prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film “Army of the Dead” is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also stars as expert safecracker Ludwig Dieter. Set six years before the events of Snyder’s film, a mysterious woman recruits Dieter to pull off a series of heists with a crew of aspiring thieves.

“Army of Thieves” is now available on Netflix. Click here to watch.

The Souvenir: Part II

Joanna Hogg directs the sequel to her acclaimed debut from 2019. Honor Swinton Byrne reprises her role as Julie, a film student dealing with her recent relationship to a manipulative older man as she makes her graduation film. The film also stars Byrne’s mother Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade, Ariane Labed, and Charlie Heaton.

“The Souvenir: Part II” is now available in theaters.

Colin in Black and White

Netflix presents a limited series that dramatizes the teenage years of NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick. Jaden Michael plays the younger Kaepernick, with the athlete himself also providing voiceover narration.

“Colin in Black and White” is now available on Netflix. Click here to watch.

Antlers

The supernatural horror thriller is directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo del Toro and David S. Goyer. It features a schoolteacher (Keri Russell) and her police officer brother (Jesse Plemons), who are convinced that one of her students is harboring a supernatural creature in his house.

“Antlers” is now available in theaters.

The Harder They Fall

The latest Western film from Netflix features an all-Black cast, including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and Lakeith Stanfield. “The Harder They Fall” features outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who gathers his former gang to seek revenge against his enemy (Elba), who murdered his parents.

“The Harder They Fall” premieres November 3 on Netflix.