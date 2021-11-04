Watch and Stream: November 5

With Halloween over, it’s time to catch up on some free time. Here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.

Eternals

The MCU introduces audiences to an alien race of superhuman beings known as the “Eternals,” following the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” After secretly living amongst humans for thousands of years, the Eternals must join forces to battle evil forces called Deviants. Directed by recent Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, the film stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and more.

“Eternals” is now available in theaters.

Spencer

Pablo Larraín presents a biographical dramatization of Lady Diana Spencer (Kristen Stewart) and her hardships during her time as Princess of Wales. The film focuses mainly on Spencer’s intent to part ways with her husband Prince Charles and the Royal Family during the Christmas season in 1991, shortly before meeting her tragic and questionable demise.

“Spencer” is now available in theaters.

The Beta Test

Jim Cummings directs the mystery thriller, and also stars as a married Hollywood agent named Jordan. He receives a peculiar and inexplicable letter encouraging him to attend a mysterious sexual encounter, only to become caught in devious acts of lying, murder and adultery.

“The Beta Test” is now available in theaters.

Narcos: Mexico – Season 3

The third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico” takes place during the 1990s, with the globalization of the drug trade beyond Mexico. It primarily focuses on the ongoing war between various factions that sprung up after the arrest of cartel leader Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) last season.

The third season of “Narcos: Mexico” is now available on Netflix. Click here to watch.

Big Mouth: Season 5

The latest season of Netflix’s adult animated sitcom centers on concepts of love and hate, by introducing new characters referred to as “love bugs” and “hate worms” which morph from one to the other and vice versa. These new caricatures will pose new challenges for the Big Mouth clan and compel them to face experiences such as envy and undesirable love.

The fifth season of “Big Mouth” is now available on Netflix. Click here to watch.

Dexter: New Blood

Ten years after the original series finale finds Dexter Morgan missing in the eye of a hurricane, “Dexter: New Blood” finds him relocated in the small town of Iron Lake, New York, with a new alias and identity. Just as it seems that things are going well, a startling occurrence forces Dexter and his true persona to come out of hiding.

“Dexter: New Blood” premieres Nov. 7 on Showtime.

Passing

The directorial debut from actress Rebecca Hall is a film adaptation of Nella Larsen’s novel. Taking place in 1920s New York, the black and white drama follows two African American women, played by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, who were once childhood friends. They now find themselves in two different worlds, where one passes as White and the other does not.

“Passing” premieres Nov. 10 on Netflix. Click here to watch.