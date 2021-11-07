Loyola upsets University of New Orleans on their Homecoming

In an exhibition game, Loyola’s men’s basketball team played the University of New Orleans, a NCAA Division One program. Loyola won the game 80-72. File Photo.

Loyola’s men’s basketball helped wrap up the University of New Orleans’ homecoming week by taking down their basketball team in a 80-72 upset.

The Wolf Pack traveled across the city for an exhibition game against the NCAA Division One team, who they last faced off in 2012, when the Privateers walked away with a 81-73 win. Dating back to 2000, UNO has won five of their six matchups against Loyola.

Today, however, the odds were in Loyola’s favor and the team recorded their fifth-straight win of the season.

Leading the Pack, senior Zach Wrightsil scored 26 points in addition to having 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals with a clutch block in the second half.

Senior Myles Burns had 18 points, seven rebounds, six steals, and a block.

The team had 40 points in the paint, 30 points off turnovers, 23 second chance points, 17 fast break points, and 12 bench points. The Pack also had 17 steals compared to the Privateers four.

In a change of pace, Loyola will have a week and a half to prepare for their next game. On Nov. 16 the Pack will travel to Mobile, Alabama to play Spring Hill College.

Loyola leads Spring Hill with a 11-3 record. The teams last played in January 2020 and the Pack had a 89-79 win.