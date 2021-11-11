Loyola extends mask mandate through end of semester

The Loyola sign sits outside Marquette Hall on May 17, 2020. Loyola’s mask mandate is extended through the end of the semester.

Loyola’s mask mandate will be extended through the end of the semester, University President Tania Tetlow said in a meeting with The Maroon. In an email last month the university said they would reassess the mask mandate on Monday, Nov. 15.

The city lifted the mask mandate on Oct. 29 and the state-wide mandate was lifted on Oct. 26. Loyola will monitor cases and respond accordingly, Tetlow said.

Unvaccinated students will be required to get COVID-19 tested before returning to campus following Thanksgiving break, Tetlow said.