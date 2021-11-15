Watch and Stream: November 12

As award contenders season collides with the winter season, November promises a mix of entertainment for everyone. Here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.

Tiger King 2

Netflix presents a new season of its hugely popular documentary series, which became a global streaming sensation in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tiger King 2” follows the aftermath of Joe Exotic’s arrest for plotting to murder his rival Carole Baskin.

The second season of “Tiger King” premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.

Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds star in the latest action comedy from Netflix. Johnson plays an FBI profiler who encounters two rival outlaws (Gadot and Reynolds) after Interpol issues a red notice to hunt down the world’s most wanted criminals.

“Red Notice” is now available on Netflix. Click here to watch.

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh writes and directs the coming of age drama. “Belfast” features a working class family (Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan) and their young son (Jude Hill) as they live in Belfast, Northern Ireland during the Troubles in the 1960s. Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds also star in what Branagh has described as his “most personal film.”

“Belfast” is now available in theaters.

Prayers for the Stolen

The Mexican drama film from writer and director Tatiana Huezo is based on the 2014 novel from Jennifer Clement. Set in a solitary town controlled by a drug cartel, “Prayers for the Stolen” follows three girls as they navigate their adolescence. Mexico recently selected the film as its submission for the Best International Feature Film category at next year’s Academy Awards.

“Prayers for the Stolen” premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.

Mayor Pete

Amazon Studios presents a documentary featuring Pete Buttigieg as he runs for president in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries. “Mayor Pete” recently premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival.

“Mayor Pete” is now available on Prime Video. Click here to watch.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Mindy Kaling presents a new teen series for HBO Max. It follows four college freshmen as they deal with college woes and their sexually active lifestyle in an exclusive New England school.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” premieres Nov. 18 on HBO Max.