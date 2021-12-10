Watch and Stream: December 10

School is over for the year, and now it’s time to wind down for the Christmas season. Here are the latest releases to watch and stream this week.

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg directs the long-awaited feature film adaptation of the 1957 stage musical. Starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” tells a chronicle of forbidden love in the middle of a rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs from different ethnic backgrounds, in 1950s New York City.

“West Side Story” is now available in theaters.

Red Rocket

A24 presents a new comedy drama from “The Florida Project” director Sean Baker. “Red Rocket” stars Simon Rex as washed-up porn star Mikey Saber, who returns to his small hometown in Texas. The film recently premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or award.

“Red Rocket” is now available in theaters.

France

Léa Seydoux stars in the French comedy drama from writer and director Bruno Dumont. She plays an overworked celebrity journalist, who has her life overturned by a freak car accident. Like “Red Rocket,” “France” also recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

“France” is now available in theaters.

Encounter

Riz Ahmed stars in the latest sci-fi thriller from Amazon Studios. He plays a Marine Corps veteran who tries to protect his children from the threat of an alien invasion.

“Encounter” is now available to stream on Prime Video. Click here to stream.

The Real Charlie Chaplin

Showtime presents a documentary film on the life of the Hollywood silent legend in his own words. It traces his roots from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of worldwide superstardom as the Tramp.

“The Real Charlie Chaplin” premieres Dec. 11 on Showtime.

Days

Taiwanese filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang directs the slow-paced, minimalist drama. “Days” features two solitary men, Kang and Non, who bond in their loneliness. The film recently competed for the Silver Bear award at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

“Days” premieres Dec. 12 on MUBI.

The Hand of God

Netflix presents an Italian drama from writer, producer and director Paolo Sorrentino. It features a young boy growing up in Naples in the 1980s as he experiences family tragedy as well as a love of football and film. “The Hand of God” was recently selected as Italy’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“The Hand of God” premieres Dec. 15 on Netflix.