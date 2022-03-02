Five stabbed at The Boot

An LUPD police car drives down Calhoun St, Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021. Five were injured during a stabbing at The Boot, a bar near campus. File photo.

Five people were injured in a stabbing outside The Boot Bar and Grill on Mardi Gras day, according to an email from University President Tania Tetlow.

A man was denied entry to the bar at 8:00 a.m. and became violent, according to the email.

One of the injured victims, an employee of The Boot who studies at Loyola, is currently being treated at University Medical Center. The man accused of stabbing him is now in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more information as the story unfolds.