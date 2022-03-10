BUKU Tickets to go on sale at downtown pop-up

BUKU fans dancing during a performance at the float den stage. The BUKU Music + Art Project occurred on March 9-10 making this the 7th year of operation. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

BUKU Music festival organizers will be selling tickets Saturday March 12 from 12-8pm at a pop-up event at Pythian Market in downtown New Orleans. They will be selling GA and VIP passes without the fees. The one day event will feature performances by DJ Red Stylez and DJ Judd and art by local artists.

Tickets are limited and will sell fast at the pop-up, organizers said.

Ticket Prices are:

GA 1 day: $130

GA 2 day: $249

VIP 1 day: $240

VIP 2 day: $449.50

The festival will take place March 25 through 26 at 1400 Port of New Orleans Place.