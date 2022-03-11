Loyola opens new multicultural center

The new One Loyola Multicultural Resource Center opened on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The center, which is located in the Danna Center in between the courtyard and the St. Charles Room, will serve as a place for any and all students to “relax, relate, release, and re-energize” according to Vice President for Equity and Inclusion Kedrick Perry.

Brittany Young, Loyola’s new Coordinator of Multicultural Affairs, will serve as director of the center. She said that students should feel welcome to come hang out in the center any time, and that they plan to allow student organizations to reserve the space for events in the near future.

“This was one of the things that I told students, even during my interview process for this position, that I wanted to bring to Loyola,” Perry said. “To see it finally come to fruition is just truly fulfilling not only for me, but for all of the students who I’ve told I would make this happen.”

Perry said that he hopes all students, especially those from backgrounds that are underrepresented at Loyola and in higher education, will feel at home in the new center.

“If you are a Loyola student, then this center is for you,” he said.