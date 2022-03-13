Professors’ passions shine off campus

While it may be hard for students to imagine, Loyola professors lead complex lives outside of teaching, grading, and worrying about their students.

In fact, some staff members at Loyola transform into rockstars, artists, storytellers, and much more when they step off campus. Here are just a few of the many Loyola professors who’ve found ways to nurture their passions outside of the classroom.

Dave Badie- videography instructor and jazz musician:

Surrounded by the support of his family, professor Dave Badie developed an appreciation for music during his formative years.

“I come from a musical family,” he said. “I started at a young age. I started around 4 or 5 and really started studying around 3rd grade which was 8-years-old and haven’t stopped yet.”

By day, Badie educates Loyola students about the ins and outs of video journalism, covering everything from the basics of operating a professional camera to complex editing methods. However, by night (and weekends), Badie transforms into a renowned saxophone playing jazz musician.

His career as a jazz musician has allowed the saxophonist to travel the world, performing for diverse crowds of people and spreading the joy of jazz across the globe according to Badie.

“Being active, it puts you out there. It gives you that platform to meet people, to learn,” he said. “I think it makes you grow as a person, as a musician, as an entertainer, and it just keeps you active and gives you a good spirit, keeps you meeting people and engaging with others.”

Hunter Cole- biological science instructor and bioluminescent artist:

Biology professor Hunter Cole has been utilizing her knowledge of genetic science and artistic abilities to create one-of-a-kind mixed media installations for the better part of two decades.

“Art and science have always been mutually inclusive for me,” Cole said.“As a practicing artist and scientist, my approach to art incorporates science through the use of creative and innovative techniques and methodology. I reinterpret science as art.”

Cole said she doesn”t limit herself to one medium or style of art and has showcased paintings, photographs, digital art, and living art all inspired by bioluminescent bacteria.

Her most recent art explores more complex techniques including creating figurative compositions such as portraits and nudes, Cole said.

Equal parts scientist and artist, Cole said she values her work as an artist just as much as her work as a genetic scientist and professor.

“I don’t like it when people call my art a hobby. My art is a part of who I am. I can’t imagine living without my art,” Cole said. “It feeds me creatively and as a human being.”

Donovan Doughty- Sodexo Employee at Loyola and DJ:

Sodexo employee and DJ Donovan Doughty has been interested in music and art ever since he was a child. Doughty got his start DJing in his youth and quickly began to pick up various instruments as his passion for music deepened over the years.

“My other sense is music,” Doughty said. “It’s my favorite hobby.”

When he started his exploration of the music industry, Doughty lacked many of the industry standard tools such as a laptop and power speakers, this didn’t stop him from pursuing his interest in music Doughty said.

Doughty found other ways to engage with music until he was able to afford the necessary equipment to begin DJing professionally. During these years, Doughty picked up several instruments including the piano and bass guitar.

Doughty had one of his first on-campus live performances last month in the Orleans Room while his co-workers served lunch to the Loyola community. Doughty has also been livestreaming his sets from home on Youtube and Facebook Live under the stage-name DJ Old Soul.

Shane McGlynn- chemistry instructor and mixed genre musician:

Chemistry instructor and mixed genre musician Shane McGlynn grew up immersed in a musical environment. McGlynn said his family exposed him to “the classics” at a young age which set him up for a lifelong love-affair with songs and songwriting .

“My parents were awesome for me,” McGlynn said.“They were really encouraging, and they really allowed me to kind of try things that I wanted to try when I was young,” ”

The music McGlynn heard as a child filled him with aspirations of playing music like the artists from his CDs and so began his journey as a musician.

McGlynn said by age 10 he’d started taking piano lessons at the behest of his parents. According to McGlynn, at the time he had his mind set on playing guitar but quickly developed a passion for music overall after his first few piano lessons. McGlynn currently plays a wide range of instruments and has played and performed both by himself and in different local bands over the years.

“I ended up taking piano for 5 years. I fell in love with it. It’s a beautiful instrument and it’s a magical feeling to be able to play it,” he said. “At that point I didn’t even really worry about guitar. I wasn’t worried about what instrument I played, I just realized I had learned music.”

Today, McGlynn said he uses his knowledge of the arts and music to build upon his passion for the sciences and give himself time to reconnect with the things he loves.

“I always tell people I’m not a teacher, I’m a creator. I learned that science and art are the same thing,” McGlynn said. “Without the ability to have a creative outlet or any outlet I wouldn’t actually have the ability to be as good at what I do. All those things allow me space and allow me energy so that I can come back to my job and enjoy it.”

Kevin Rabalais- English instructor and photojournalist:

English instructor and photojournalist Kevin Rabalais, has traveled all over the world capturing scenes of both joy and sorrow through his writing and photography. While his classes focus on the technical aspects of literature, Rabalais said his experiences with journalistic storytelling define his teaching methods most.

“I use my camera as a passport to gain access to people, places, and situations that I would otherwise never be able to access on my own,” he said. “The camera urges me to look more deeply. And looking more deeply gives us the privilege of feeling rhythms and pulses that we ordinarily fail to detect.”

Rabalais has freelanced for several newspapers, magazines and literary journals including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Monthly, the New Zealand Listener, Brick, Tin House and The Kenyon Review.

Last year, Rabalais won “Best Multi-Photo Feature” from the New Orleans Press Club for his photo essay on a vanishing community of hoop-net fishermen in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana. His photography has also been featured in solo exhibitions in the United States and Australia

Despite these achievements, Rabalais’ excitement for photography stems mostly from his love of the craft.

“What keeps me excited is the chance to go out in the world, to observe, and to share what I encounter with others through this language of photography, which needs no translation,” Rabalais said.