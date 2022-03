Senior Myles Burns flies to the net during a slam dunk at the game on March 11 at Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse. The Wolf Pack won the NAIA National Championship this evening over Talladega College with a score of 71-56.

History is being made tonight as the No. 1 seeded Wolf Pack plays against Talladega College in the NAIA National Championship game tonight at 7 p.m.

This is the furthest the team has gotten in the National Championship since 1945. While the game is being played in Kansas City, Missouri, fans at home can watch the game live on ESPN 3, or online here. The NAIA also publishes live statistics here.