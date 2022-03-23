OPINION: Advocate for Ukrainians

I was born in Ukraine in July 2001 by the name of Vira Bondar, and since October 2002, when my American parents flew across the world to Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine and adopted me, I have asked myself many questions: What were my birth-parents like? What is their story? Where did they grow up? Who was close to them? Did they have any health concerns? Could I return to Ukraine and find out all of this information?

And now, with my country made a victim of war overnight, I’m reckoning with the truth that I may not ever know these answers. I have learned these last few weeks that it is possible to grieve a part of your personal identity while feeling such strength in your national one. While I grieve a future in which I was able to return to Ukraine just as I had left it, I remain hopeful that one day it will be rebuilt with as much care in which it was protected.

In the midst of war, it is hard to imagine where I can return to my place of birth and get all of my questions answered. It was challenging for my family to gather that information while adopting me almost 20 years ago and remains challenging following bombings and aircraft attacks.

I see the people of Ukraine persevere and remain resilient in so many ways. I see citizens remaining strong and stepping up to fight for their country. I am in awe of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his loyalty to Ukraine. I am inspired by so many Ukrainian people displaying what I have always known them to have: complete integrity. It is who Ukrainians are and what they have been through that allows them to display their national identity through this war. The world sees it, respects them, and supports them. I am thankful to be in the United States that has offered such support.

It was only in 1991 when Ukraine gained its independence, and I believe that they have done wondrous work as a country to establish their national identity. My parents, when traveling to adopt me, described Ukrainians as helpful and kind. My dad even told me if he spoke Ukrainian, he would have loved to stay in such a beautiful city.

I do want to return to Ukraine one day, and I envision a time where there will be peace amongst the nations that will allow me to do so. Right now, I continue to pray for all who are affected by this tragedy and find ways in which to support those fighting from afar. I am proud to be a Ukrainian and consider Ukraine a home where my heart lies.