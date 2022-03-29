Tennessee Williams Literary Festival returns with shouts for Stella

Parker Boyd

Attendees gather at the annual Stella Shouting Contest during the Tennessee Williams Literary Festival on Sunday, March 27. The festival was back in-person for the first time in two years this weekend due to COVID-19.

The Stella Shouting Contest has returned to the French Quarter for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The festival was held to honor the work of Tennessee Williams and the 75th anniversary of “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Daniel Garcia, a local artist, said that the festival gave people an opportunity to find themselves.

“I wanted to show the angst of what this festival meant for all of us to really bring it out and bring your passion and that’s what people do when they come to New Orleans,” Garcia said.

Kathy Slack from Maine said that she enjoyed the atmosphere.

“There’s just such a great spirit around this festival, it was wonderful, it was really fun,” Slack said.

Lawrence Henry Gobble, president of the board of directors, said that he was happy about the turnout.

“The festival has been amazing this year, all of the authors and all the participants um it’s been absolutely magical,” Gobble said.

Jonathan Jamison, a New Orleans resident, said that the festival helps people to find themselves in art.

“There’s so many different things you can learn from the Tennessee Williams festival, the lineup is massive, and it’s for everybody. It helps you embrace the arts inside of you,” Jamison said.

Gobble said that the festival defines the culture of New Orleans.

“This city is about heart and soul, so if you live here and you’re visiting here you need to come to the festival,” he said.