“Scream” review: Underwhelming start to the year

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett tell the story of a resurfacing killer in Paramount Pictures’ “Scream 5,” released Jan. 14. In the small town of Woodsboro, panic strikes again after 25 quiet years when people begin getting murdered–a familiar feeling for those in the area.

Actress Jenna Ortega plays teenager and protagonist Tara, who comes face to face with a killer in a Ghostface mask within the first minutes of the movie. After an intervention with friends, the group notices a pattern in the killer’s choice of victims and the community of Woodsboro is faced with the reality that a monster has returned to the California town after two decades. They begin to ask a frightening but necessary question: Could the killer be one of us?

The well known horror slasher franchise began with “Scream” in 1996, which introduced the now-iconic Ghostface for the very first time. It follows a group of high-school students being targeted by the masked killer. Four movies and 26 years later, “Scream 5” follows a similar plot but completely fails to live up to the series’ reputation, falling short in various aspects.

Known for roles in “You”, “Jane the Virgin” and “Iron Man 3,” 19-year-old Ortega is undoubtedly the best part of the film. While the cast is made up of familiar faces, the majority of them seem to lack the skills it takes to be an effective part of the horror movie. Ortega dominates the screen while other characters contribute practically nothing to the overall plot. Even actors from the first film making an appearance, like Courtney Cox and Skeet Ulrich, could not save the group of actors.

Despite the film’s rating being a hard R, the elements necessary to create the actual horror of a horror movie are completely absent. Jump scares are frequent, but the two-hour story mostly consists of cheesy attempts to frighten the audience with a villain who simply is not frightening. It becomes clear that Ghostface is a re-emerging familiar face that has become dull and inferior overtime.

Overall, “Scream” is amusing compared to some of the well-made, bone-shaking horror movies being made today. The 2022 addition to the slasher franchise failed to maintain its classic horror prestige and is sure to disappoint anyone who wants to take the time to watch it.

“Scream” is available to stream on Paramount Plus.