Students enjoy BUKU Music + Art Project’s return

Francesca Ariemma, digital filmmaking senior, hangs out at the BUKU Music + Art Project March 26. Ariemma worked for the festival and her artwork was showcased on festival grounds.

BUKU Music + Art Project was held March 25-26 for the first time since 2019 and many Loyola were in attendance. After several festival dates were canceled amid COVID-19 outbreaks, last weekend’s festival was many students’ first BUKU experience.

Grayson Gustin, political science freshman, lived the BUKU life for the first time this weekend. The Louisiana native said the festival made him feel safe and that he did not feel like an outsider.

“BUKU is such a loving and open arms community. I feel at home here,” he said.

Gustin said he was most excited to see Kali Uchis and he said that her set did not disappoint.

“She was everything I expected and more,” he said.

Gustin attended the festival with Riley Keelty, business freshman, who was more excited about the rave scene at BUKU. She said she was most excited to see SVDEEN DEATH who she considers a big name in the rave community.

“BUKU slays,” Keelty said.

Sofia Barros-Casanova, music industry sophomore, bought tickets to BUKU for the first time in 2020 before the festival was canceled. She said she was upset when she lost her chance to attend in 2020 but after two years the only thing on her mind was good times and good tunes.

“Loved it so far, weather perfect, the artists are amazing, and I’m most excited to see Tame Impala, Glass Animals, and Tyler The Creator,” she said.

Francesca Ariemma, digital filmmaking senior, worked as a BUKU staff member and created art for the festival. She said it was amazing to see the behind the scenes of how BUKU gets put on. Ariemma’s art was featured in the riverside tent and she helped set up that area.

“It was really cool to see people appreciate my hard work,” she said.

Asia Riddle, exploratory studies freshman, is from New Orleans and said she saw New Orleans come back to life during the festival.

“The city deserved BUKU. Being engulfed by people who I shared my love for music with, really shined a light on the appreciation of the art as a whole,” she stated.