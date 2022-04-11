Design Club uses art to give back to the Arabi community

Domonique Tolliver

The Loyola Design Club pulled back the racks and rolled up their sleeves to raise money for the Arabi community that was recently devastated by a tornado. Design Club President Mikayla Ferro said the tie dye pop up shop was a way for the club to give back to those in need in the way they know best.

“We consider ourselves designers and artists and we feel we have an obligation to our community to give back in some sort of way,” Ferro said. “Especially when there is a large devastation such as this impacting so many people. Even just a little bit of money to get to them could help.”

This event allowed students to add a new tie dye piece to their wardrobe made by student designers while giving back to the greater New Orleans community. Arabi native Nina Kellum said she has also raised over $400 for her community through candy sales on campus. She said students should try to give back in any way they can.

“You can volunteer in the clean-up efforts. You can also donate through the St. Bernard parish government foundation,” Kellum said.

Student shopper ​​Ryan Wiles said design club’s pop up shop is a simple action that helps a big cause.

“It means a lot. At the end of the day art is meaningful and I feel like if you have a certain talent, if you have a certain craft, you should use it for all the right reasons,” Wiles said.

Kellum said students can do any small acts to help communities affected by the tornado.

“Honestly just keeping them in your prayers and making sure if you know anybody personally, offering any help you can give,” Kellum said.