Loyola ends pass/fail option for students

Loyola announced that effective immediately courses will no longer be pass/fail. All courses will be following Loyola’s regular GPA scale, according to the email sent by Provost Tanuja Singh earlier this morning.

The Academic Amnesty policy, which lets a student retake 12 credit hours if they get a C- or below, is still set in place, Singh said. Singh said students should consult their advisers with any questions about this rule.

She also said students should use resources like tutoring, advising, and coaching to help them when they are struggling.

Singh said students should familiarize themselves with the academic calendar, especially the drop/withdrawal period. The last day students can add classes to their schedule is August 26. The deadline for students to drop classes is September 2.