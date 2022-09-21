Bridge House Announces First Dry Festival

Big Chief Irving “Honey” Banister of the Creole Wild West celebrates the announcement of Sober Fest on Sep. 8, 2022. Honey is the lead vocalists in the New Orleans based funk band Cha Wa.

The Bridge House/Grace House announced via a press conference yesterday New Orleans’ first dry music festival, Sober Fest.

The festival will be held on Saturday, November 12 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm in the Mardi Gras World’s River City Plaza showcasing musical acts such as Cha Wa and the Trombone Shorty Academy Brass Band and Camile Baudoin of the Radiators.

The festival was founded by the Bridge House/Grace House program, which works to provide free treatment to predominantly homeless, uninsured, and unemployed men and women who have become dependent on alcohol or drugs.

Sober Fest seeks to raise awareness about sobriety and show people recovering from addiction that enjoying recovery can be possible.

“We were founded on the principle that no one can attain and maintain sobriety without having their basic needs met, and that includes providing safe spaces for entertainment, said Bridge House Chief Executive Officer Else Pedersen.“In a city that hosts numerous festivals, where music is celebrated, we are excited to bring the first dry festival to the community.”

All proceeds will go towards the Bridge House/Grace House to provide free treatment to individuals who have become dependent on alcohol or drugs and are in the process of recovery.

The festival is family-friendly and free of charge for entry. There will be a variety of events going on during the festival such as food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities, and mocktail selections from local vendors.

More information about the festival headliners will be released soon but the date has not yet been announced.

Registration for the festival is available on the website, as well as more information regarding musical acts and other activities to be announced.

The festival committee is looking for interested volunteers to work the service, information, and food tents at Sober Fest from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm