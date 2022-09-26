French Market celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Gallery | 5 Photos Sophia Maxim A couple dances to merengue music at the celebration on Sept. 17, 2022.

As a vibrant start to Hispanic Heritage Month, families and couples of all nationalities and ages gathered at the French Market on Saturday, Sept. 17.

People there celebrated the Hispanic and Latine cultures of the city.

They perused handmade goods by street vendors, ate flavorful food, and danced to the sounds of Latin America, performed by the different musical troupes.

Strangers bonded on the dance floor over rhythmic merengue and salsa music played by passionate and lively Guatemalan, Brazilian, Cuban, Honduran, and Dominican musicians.

Right across the street, the celebration merged with the first Annual New Orleans Brazil Day at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, featuring the Afro-cultures of carnival and a variety of Brazilian performing artists, including brass bands and stilt dancers.