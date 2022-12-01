COLUMN: How to have a very college Christmas

The city is covered in lights galore. The music is blasting in every grocery store. No one can escape – Christmas is here once more. As a college student in New Orleans, and at Loyola in particular, these are some nice, and naughty, things to strike off your Christmas to-do list that you must do before graduation day.

Never seen snow? Well, here you go! Take a stop at Loyola while it hosts the annual Sneaux.

The University Programming Board will once again be hosting Sneaux in the horseshoe in front of Marquette Hall. This Loyola Christmas celebration will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 this year. Stop by and have some hot cocoa, do some crafts, take pictures with Santa, and play in the fake snow.

The holiday spirit can truly be felt if you spend some time at The Roosevelt.

Need some good lighting for that perfect festive Insta photo? What about 60,000 lights? That’s how many The Roosevelt Hotel’s Christmas tree boasts this year in its lobby. You can even head to Teddy’s Cafe inside for some coffee or cocoa as you peruse.

Fulton Street’s a great spot for you to stroll, especially if you’re looking for a taste of the North Pole.

Fulton Street is a cute little spot in the CBD that is lit up for the winter season. The street features a 30-foot Christmas tree and a gingerbread village. It also showers fake snow every hour on the hour starting at noon daily if you missed your chance to see some flurries at Sneaux.

You better not drink and drive, but stop by the best year-round Christmassy dive.

Snake and Jake’s Christmas Club Lounge is a classic, regardless of the season, for college drinking in NOLA. The spot is a relaxed dive bar with an outside patio area if you can stand the moderate cold of New Orleans in winter. The spot is adorned with festive red lights and even has some friendly dogs in residence. And, you guessed it, it’s open on Christmas.

The holiday season is here again, and while you may be a scrooge, you can’t go wrong with some eggnog and booze.

After a few rounds at Snake and Jake’s, you can take a nice six minute walk to Kindred on Maple Street for some quality nog without the egg. Their vegan take on this festive drink sells for $10 for 12 oz. For those averse to the eggy flavor in eggnog, this one tastes more like an alcoholic horchata.