Celebration in the Oaks kicks off Christmas celebrations in New Orleans

Gallery | 4 Photos Anna Hummel Candy cane light structure at the Celebration in the Oaks.

It’s that jolly time of the year again and with it, the annual Celebration in the Oaks light display in City Park is up to spread the holiday cheer in New Orleans.

This event has been going for over 30 years, said Keith Claverie, the marketing and communications manager for City Park Conservancy, which hosts the event.

Claverie said that this year, the event is even bigger, with driving, walking, and biking tours all being back in full force.

“It’s changed over the years, but right now, this is the biggest footprint since Hurricane Katrina,” Claverie said.

The event is an important one for the park, bringing in 10% of City Park’s annual budget, Claverie said.

With elements such as an amusement park and train ride, the event is one that many people of all ages can enjoy.

Claverie has worked for the event for several years now, and still, one thing never fails to brighten his face each year, he said.

“For me, the highlight is getting to see children see it for the first time,” Claverie said.

The Celebration in the Oaks light display is a nice tradition in the New Orleans community that Loyola students can attend any of their four years.

The event will continue throughout the month of December, until Jan. 1. Tickets are available on the event’s website.