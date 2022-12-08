Loyola lets it Sneaux

Gallery | 6 Photos Anna Hummel Students, families, and faculty line up for hot cocoa, popcorn, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, and coveted Sneaux shirts. The event was hosted on Dec. 6, 2022 from 6-8 PM.

Christmas came early to Loyola once again at the annual Sneaux event.

The event, hosted by the University Programming Board, was an opportunity for the Loyola community to gather for holiday themed activities and treats.

Standing behind the hot cocoa stand was Dionne Smith, an employee at Loyola Dining, who said she has been coming to Sneaux for as long as Loyola has had it. It’s her favorite Loyola event, she said. Smith made the hot cocoa, which some students say is the best cocoa around.

Yaniss Mardoui, an attendee at the event, was new to Sneaux, unlike Smith. Mardoui is a junior international student from France.

He said the best part of Sneaux was “Everything. Everything that could be seen.”

Aside from the signature snow sprinkled in the front of the horseshoe, there were tables run by the University Programming Board, a photography club photo table, carolers from Sigma Alpha Iota, and a petting zoo complete with a camel, goats, and a baby kangaroo.

Erin Lovato, a volunteer at a University Programming Board table, said the event was full of fun.

“I’ve never been so excited for Christmas in my life,” Lovato said. “I’ve never had so much spirit for Christmas, and I’m being serious.”

Ryan Talley contributed to this article.