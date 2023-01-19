Mercy Hall parking lot closed

The Mercy Hall parking lot will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 20th, according to an email sent to the Loyola community by Rachel Bobadilla, Assistant Director of Support Services.

The closure will be to hold the University Programming Board third Friday event, sponsored by the Department of Student Life and Ministry. The email said that cars must be removed from the parking lot by 10 p.m. tonight, Jan. 19.

The lot is set to be reopened by tomorrow evening.