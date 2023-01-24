Interim president Rev. Justin Daffron S. J. will not apply for permanent position

Loyola’s interim university president, the Rev. Justin Daffron S. J., announced that he will not be attempting to fill the role of president permanently.

“I do not believe that my personal circumstances are right to allow me to pursue the role at this time,” he said.

Daffron clarified in the email announcement sent out on Jan. 24 that he will remain at Loyola as “an integral part of the leadership team,” and an advisor to Loyola’s board of trustees as they continue the search for a new university president.

“I love Loyola, and I have greatly enjoyed the work as Interim President,” Daffron said. “I’m so proud of the momentum and direction of Loyola and I’m so glad to be a part of this community.”