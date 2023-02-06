Wolf Pack inducts 2023 Hall of Famers

Wolf Pack Athletics and the Loyola University New Orleans Alumni Association held their 2023 Hall of Fame reception and induction ceremony in honor of this year’s inductees.

Also honored alongside the inductees was Albert Dupont, the technology coordinator and instructor for the College of Music and Media, who received the “St. Sebastian” award for his outstanding efforts providing coverage of Loyola athletes.

The 2023 inductees recognized were Janeicia Neely (women’s basketball, Class of 2015, McCall Tomeny (men’s basketball, ‘15), Samantha Worsham (volleyball, ‘13), and Alexander Lorenzo (baseball, ‘17).

Tomeny said he was relieved when he was notified about the induction, since joining the Hall of Fame was a major goal of his after beginning his Loyola career.

“I knew I’d put together a good enough resume as a player to have a real shot at the Hall of Fame, but you never know,” he said. “A lot of great players have come through the Loyola basketball program.”

Neely said on her Instagram account that it’s a privilege to be etched into Loyola history.

Both Neely and Tomeny expressed how grateful they are, not only to the university but to their coaches, teammates, and families..

“The entire time, my parents were there with me through it all supporting me,” Neely said. “I had great coaches and great people around me, and I was always around great leaders.”