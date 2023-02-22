Dance team competes at Battle in the Big Easy

Loyola’s dance team is getting into the competition groove again for their new season.

The team performed at the Battle in the Big Easy competition last weekend at Xavier University of Louisiana. The team competed over two days and scored 61.95 in the dance duels and 65.13 in the dance group competition.

“It was so fun getting to compete with my team again,” said business marketing senior Kele Johnson. “I am so grateful to have made the competition team this year and been able to dance beside some of my closest friends.”

The competition was the first for the Wolf Pack this season, and they competed against five other schools.

The Wolf Pack will be hosting their next two competitions in the Den next week, with the Wolf Pack Invitational taking place on Feb. 24 and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Qualifying Competition on Feb. 25.

Psychology freshman Jayden Jackson said she is grateful for the opportunity to continue dancing and making memories with friends.

“Even though I haven’t known some of the girls on the team very long, they’re very supportive and uplifting,” Jackson said. “I am looking forward to just the growth of the team. Each time we compete, we get better and stronger.”

The team is looking to qualify for the NAIA national competition, which will be held March 10-11 in Ypsilanti, Mich.

“We haven’t been to nationals since my first year on the team so it would be rewarding to have that experience again, especially since this is my senior year,” Johnson said.