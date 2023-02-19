More renovation to come for Sports Complex pool

The pool in the Sports Complex will be closed due to replacing the fiberglass lining starting on March 1, according to an email sent from University Sports Complex Coordinator Andrew Fava.

The two-month-long renovations are part of a larger effort to restore the pool after the damage it sustained during Hurricane Ida in the fall of 2021. After a year out of commission, the pool was reopened with renovations following hurricane damage in the fall of 2022.

This new round of renovations was planned for March to minimize disruption, according to Fava.

“From a usage perspective, it is the most advantageous time of the year to complete this work,” Fava said.