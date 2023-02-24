Loyola Presidential search down to final four candidates

The Presidential Search Committee has narrowed their choices down to four “strong and diverse” candidates, according to an email sent by the chair of the Presidential Search Committee, Robert LeBlanc.

LeBlanc, wrote in the email sent on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that the finalists will visit New Orleans to be interviewed further, tour the campus, and meet with faculty and students.

The initial search brought in dozens of candidates, and since January, the committee has selected eight semi-finalists and conducted a round of interviews before deciding between the final four candidates.

“We are confident that this process will result in the hiring of a president eager to unite Loyola’s notable recent progress and bold plans for the future,” LeBlanc said.

Rachel Hoorman, Loyola’s vice president of marketing and communications, told The Maroon last year that the process would be kept confidential and updates about potential candidates would be limited. However, the university has confirmed that the Board of Trustees would have their final selection by late March.