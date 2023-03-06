Marquette Faculty Fellowships open for application

Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, Tanuja Singh, announced that Marquette Faculty Fellowships are available for full-time professors who are working on scholarly or other creative projects over the summer.

The fellowship is designed to help professors who are interested in doing research during their summer break by awarding recipients a 036;5,000 stipend. Faculty are expected to then present their research during the 2023 fall semester.

The Marquette Fellowship application is only open to full-time faculty and closes on March 31 at 5 p.m. Recipients will be chosen by the university president and provost upon the recommendation of the University Committee on Internal Grants, according to Singh.

For more information, you can contact Vice-Provost Erin Dupuis at [email protected]