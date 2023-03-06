Inaugural International Women’s Day event to be held March 8

The Women’s Resource Center in partnership with the Women’s Leadership Academy are hosting its inaugural International Women’s Day event on March 8.

The event will celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world and serve as a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

The event will feature a number of distinguished guests, including former Loyola Chief of Staff and current City Council member, Lesli Harris, Dean of the Loyola’s College of Law, Madeleine Landrieu, and former Afghan prosecutor, visiting professor at Loyola University and women’s rights and human rights advocate, Negina Khalili.

Khalili will discuss her advocacy work, speaking for the rights of Afghan girls and women, as well as her work as a prosecutor of gender crimes under the previous Afghan government, and her daring escape to the United States after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan government.