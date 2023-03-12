Beach volleyball looks to improve second season

Junior Samantha Ingram returns a shot against the University of Mobile on Feb. 11, 2023. The Wolf Pack split both meetings that weekend.

The beach volleyball team started their second season with hopes to improve on the results from their first.

With their first win in the Sun Conference play against Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University, the team is prepared to buckle down and train for their next victory.

“To prepare for matches, we spend time practicing hitting different locations and placing the ball in open areas,” said mass communication senior Brittany Cooper. “We work our different defensive setups, serve receive, and get our eyes on the other team’s defensive setup.”

Beach volleyball head coach Robert Pitre said that the preparation the team does for any upcoming opponents occurs all the way up to the start of the match.

“Since video of our opponent is not easily accessible, most of our game plans depend on the opponents’ warm up,” he said. “Typically, we go into a match with a specific area of the court we would like to try to attack, a player from the other team that we would like to go after in serve receive, and an aspect of our game that we would like to perform the best at.”

With this training, Pitre said he is determined to push the team toward victory in their conference.

“We have one goal for this season and that is to make it to the conference tournament,” Pitre said. “We have 11 teams in our conference and the top 8 make it. We only have one game against each team in the conference that counts towards our conference record.”

The team will play their next game on March 11 at 10 a.m. against Bob Jones University in Cleveland, Ga.