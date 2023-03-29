Sophomores create new majorette dance team

Flawless Golden Wolves co-founders Natasha Calixte (left) and Reagan Rogers (right) discuss logistics for the new dance team.

Sophomores Natasha Calixte and Reagan Rogers have been dancing since they were in high school, but when they came to Loyola, they saw a deficit in the dance department.

Loyola has a dance team, but you don’t really ever see them around, Calixte said.

Calixte, a forensic chemistry major, and Rogers, a psychology major, saw this as an opportunity to start their own dance club. Flawless Golden Wolves is a majorette-style dance team, which is a dance team that performs hip-hop and jazz style dance, usually alongside marching bands.

Rogers said they chose to start a majorette dance team to pay homage to historically Black colleges and universities and to bring excitement to the Loyola community.

“It’s a way to bring the minority community on our campus together, and a way to express yourself through a different type of dance than what Loyola has already,” Rogers said. “We’re trying to bring more school spirit, be more involved, and add a little spice.”

Flawless Golden Wolves will have a week-long tryout informational from March 27 to 31 in the University Sports Complex from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Tryouts will be held on April 1 in the Audubon Room from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m..

Tryouts are open to anyone with any amount of dance experience, Rogers said.

“Even if you don’t have dance experience, it’s all about having fun at the end of the day,” she said. “And a lot of things can be taught.”

The co-founders encourage students who want to audition to show up, even if they’re just thinking about auditioning, show all the skills that they have, and not hold anything back.

Flawless Golden Wolves plan to perform at Wolf Pack Welcome and other school events to boost morale.

“We’re trying to be the ones you see around campus,” Rogers said.