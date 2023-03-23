Nola on Tap taps into people’s love of brews and pups

Drag queens for the Doggie Drag Show pose for pictures after round one of the competition concludes.

Nola on Tap returned to New Orleans this past weekend after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Nola on Tap, hosted at Lafreniere Park on Saturday, March 18, is an event dedicated to showcasing local beer companies and homebrewers. Proceeds from the event benefit the Louisiana SPCA, an organization devoted to protecting and advancing the well-being of animals in Louisiana.

This event not only showcased local brews, but also included its first doggy drag show, live performances from local musicians, food stalls and trucks, as well as vendors and other beer and dog related businesses.

This year’s event raised over $35,000 for the LASPCA, according to Nola on Tap.

