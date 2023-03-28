Loyola students protest outside Danna Center

Loyola’s charter of Young Democratic Socialists of America in partnership with the Nola Youth Action Network held a peaceful protest outside of the Danna Center on March 28.

The organization was protesting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s House Bill 999, which prohibits state college funding and backing for courses and activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The bill also specifically prohibits or severely limits Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion offices, as well as gender, queer, and racial studies, and prohibits the use of critical race theory in hiring.

The bill stated that these courses and activities are “based on unproven, theoretical, or exploratory content.”

Students were also standing in support of the “Tampa four,” which are the four students arrested on felony charges at University of South Florida for protesting the same bill.

This is an ongoing story. Follow The Maroon for more updates.