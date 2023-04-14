Holly Jackson’s “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” review: Crime case and documentary connoisseurs, this one’s for you

If there was ever a time when I thought I could solve a crime, seventeen-year-old Pippa “Pip” Fitz-Amobi gladly does this for me in Holly Jackson’s book, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder”.

Needing to establish a topic for her senior research project, Pip lands on a story that may not want to be cracked open: a five-year-old murder case which may hold more secrets than initially let on.

The case seemed straightforward to everyone in the town of Fairview, Connecticut: a murder-suicide case between a couple and then high school seniors Sal Singh and Andie Bell. For Pip, however, the results never sat right with her, especially with her own personal experiences with the couple proving that something was missing.

With the help of Sal’s brother Ravi, and with also the aversion of reopening the case from other townsfolk, Pip goes down the ultimate rabbit hole to uncover the truth about the past case, no matter the consequences at hand.

The consequence of my actions, however (in the best way), was picking up this book. I had just come off of reading not one, but two murder mysteries, “Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders” by Anthony Horowitz, while also starting the newest season of Netflix’s stalker series “You”. When my roommate recommended “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” to me, I was a bit skeptical (while also being a bit burnt out from the genre), but from her praise of the book, I decided to give it a try.

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” is not only great fun within the murder mystery genre, but also a quick read for anyone who does not have much time to spare to flip through pages outside of academics. The quick-witted stubbornness and determination of protagonist Pip carry audiences through her every thought process and action-filled decisions, even when coming from the perspective of a high school senior.

Even when the pages aren’t filled with character descriptions and dialogue, the book contains diary entries, recording logs, and emails to provide puzzle pieces for both the audience and Pip to uncover by the minute. While the actions and results of some parts of Pip’s case are somewhat unrealistic, the pace of the plot and real-life crime anecdotes excuses the fictitiousness of the story and provides readers with enough juicy details and terrifying crime to continuously turn the page in anticipation and excitement.

Having also read the sequel, “Good Girl Bad Blood”, and highly anticipating my read of the last book, “As Good As Dead”, I enjoy Jackson’s storytelling within the world of murder, mystery, and simply having a good time while doing so through her books.

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” can be purchased here.