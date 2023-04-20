Tired Eyes hopes to wake up Loyola with fresh music

Tired Eyes performs their first gig at a house show on Feb. 24. The band hopes to record their original music in the coming future.

Tired Eyes is a brand-new girl group ready to break into Loyola’s music scene. What started as a running joke between two freshmen roommates became a real-life band by their sophomore year.

“I needed something fun to do so I’m not stressed about classes all the time,” said musical theater sophomore and lead singer Emma Velasquez.

She said she and music therapy sophomore and lead guitarist Naya Sewell would often play guitar together just for fun.

“I would get us into the acting studios in Monroe, and we would plug in our amps and just play,” Velasquez said.

They were then joined by sophomore Amanda Duffin and her bass, and Tired Eyes was born.

“All three of us were like, ‘What if we actually started a band?’ and we were like, ‘fuck yeah, let’s do it,’” Sewell said.

The band has played three gigs so far, including a house show, Carrollton Station, and Neutral Ground Coffee House.

Tired Eyes draws inspiration from indie rock bands like The Backseat Lovers and Pom Pom Squad, according to Sewell and Velasquez. Velasquez said the band has a playlist they share with all of their favorite artists and songs they hope to cover or practice with.

“Every single time I would learn something on guitar, I was like a little kid. Naya would come in the room, and I would be like, ‘Look!’” Velasquez said.

The group is also self-managed.

“I love going out there the day of and actually playing. It is nerve-wracking, though, and for me, since I feel like I’m the one making sure the band has all the gig information, that can be kind of stressful,” she said. “But I love it, though. At the end of the day, it’s like, shit, we’re about to play a gig!”

Velasquez said the concept of playing a gig still feels like scary, new territory. While the musical theater major is not new to being onstage, she said playing live instruments was intimidating at a music school like Loyola.

“It was a really hard battle with myself to just be like, ‘it’s okay, you’re still learning,” Velasquez said.

The thought of messing up in front of the multitude of talented musicians at Loyola was terrifying to both members, but both said the confidence they get from playing is even more rewarding. Sewell said that when she feels discouraged, she goes based on the reactions from the audience, not the thoughts in her head.

“If music is what you love and playing with people is what you enjoy, then just enjoy it,” Sewell said.

They also said it was intimidating to start out as a group of girls, especially with the constant fear that most musicians face: looking like a poser. Sewell said that the Loyola music industry feels very male-dominated, and it is scary to try to break into the scene.

“In my guitar classes, I am the only female in there with all these great male guitarists. I’m nowhere near their level, and it’s very intimidating,” Sewell said. “I didn’t see myself as good enough, so I feel like being in this band with predominantly other females, I’ve really broken out of that shell.”

Velasquez added that everyone in the group is very supportive of one another, especially drummer Jakob Dietrich, who she said is their best cheerleader.

Sewell said she often affirms herself with the reassurance that she does have the proper abilities to perform and that it is okay to just be starting out.

“Comparing yourself ain’t gonna do shit but bring you down,” she laughed. “We’re still getting our feet on the ground.”

The band said in the future, they hope to write and record their own music.

“And I’m really proud of myself for going through with it!” Velasquez said.