People come in hoards to celebrate the New Orleans French Quarter Fest. This was the festival’s 40th year.

French Quarter Festival celebrated its 40th year with a bang. Every year the free festival attracts thousands from across the New Orleans area and beyond. This annual festival takes place all around the French Quarter and includes local music, eats, and drinks.

Photographer and reporter Gabrielle Korein captured the festivities on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Check out their photo gallery above.