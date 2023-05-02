REVIEW: Miley Cyrus’ latest album will make you hope summer vacation never ends

When Miley Cyrus dropped her self-love anthem “Flowers” as her latest album’s first single, I–like most of the world–was immediately captivated. Not to mention, the music video where she casually flaunts some pretty intense workout moves in nothing but a lacy bra and panties.

“Flowers” was just a taste of what was coming, and my mouth was already watering.

When the album dropped nearly two months later, with another music video to boot, I listened to it on repeat. Sonically, the album is totally different from Cyrus’ past works, especially with the rock-and-roll power of “Plastic Hearts.” Still, “Endless Summer Vacation” is undeniably a Miley Cyrus album, and one that transports you to an island of feel-good tracks and female empowerment, which is truly a summer vacation you’ll never want to end.

Flowers – 10/10

I think it goes without saying that this song is a banger, especially after it surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify in its first week – a record previously held by BTS’ “Butter,” which only reached that threshold after eight days.

Jaded – 6.5/10

Personally, I think this is one of the weaker songs on the album. It’s not a skip, but it’s not a bop you remember, either. It’s “mid,” if you will, especially in comparison to some of the other greats on this album.

Rose Colored Lenses – 10/10

There’s something about this song when it comes on that makes me want to dance. It’s a feel-good song that makes you want to put on a pair of rose-colored lenses and forget about all your problems and vibe.

Thousand Miles – 8/10

I can’t speak for anyone else, but this song transported me to 2010’s “Can’t Be Tamed” with Cyrus’ cover of Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.” The nostalgia alone made me love this song, but more than that, it feels like a song in a movie that plays while the main character goes on a road trip to find themself. It’s a track you can’t help but love.

You – 7/10

While the lyrics in this song are questionable, with Cyrus referring to herself as “savage” at one point, the vocals are absolutely stellar. If it weren’t for her vocal work, this song probably wouldn’t be as good as it is.

Handstand – 9/10

This song starts out with an intimate introduction by Cyrus that doesn’t really make sense because there isn’t any context. It’s still very poetic. The song, as a whole, is sensual and sultry, and it feels almost intoxicating to listen to. This song is definitely one that’s on repeat.

River – 8/10

Although this was released as the album’s second single, I didn’t love it at first. Next to the other chart-toppers on the album, this one initially fell short, but after a few weeks of listening, I fell in love with it.

Violet Chemistry – 8/10

You can’t deny the catchiness of this song. This song feels most like Cyrus’ usual discography. It’s that perfect balance of pop, synth, and rhythm, accompanied by her unforgettable voice, that makes this song a radio hit.

Muddy Feet – 10/10

This song immediately made it to my Spotify-curated “on repeat” playlist, right next to “Flowers.” It is the ultimate fuck you and a reminder that Cyrus is not one to be messed with and seemingly confirms rumors that Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth cheated on her. This song was the perfect response, as Cyrus willfully takes back her power and controls the narrative in an unforgettable way.

Wildcard – 7.5/10

This song was hard to rank. It’s a great song, but it’s not the best on the album. However, the sentiment of the song is what makes it strong. In the lyrics, Cyrus describes how love isn’t always enough to make something last forever, and that she’ll always be a wild card who may never know what she wants.

Island – 8/10

This song truly takes you to a tropical destination that you never want to leave. In the song, Cyrus questions whether she’s stranded on an island or in paradise, and she may not know, but this song is definitely paradise.

Wonder Woman – 6/10

This is probably one of my least favorite songs from this album. Lyrically and vocally, Cyrus kills it, but sonically, it doesn’t deliver. It’s sweet, and I get the sentiment, but it’s not a song that I actually want to listen to.

Flowers (demo) – 7/10

While I prefer the more upbeat, pop version of “Flowers,” this softer, melodious version is more reminiscent of “When I Was Your Man,” which is what inspired the tune. Cyrus’ vocals really shine in this version, but there’s just something about the production of the other one that makes me feel like I can do anything, that is so captivating and empowering. Still, the demo was a great addition and conclusion to this album, and it feels like a full-circle moment.

While I think Cyrus has stronger albums, this one didn’t disappoint, and I will be listening to it all summer long.

“Endless Summer Vacation” is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.