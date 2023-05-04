Jazz Fest wraps up its first weekend

Jazz Fest welcomes its audience for the first weekend of festivities. The second weekend will commence on Fri. May 5, 2023.

This years’ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, also known as Jazz Fest, featured artists from local favorites like Big Freedia to international stars like Lizzo.

Jazz Fest is one of the most iconic cultural events in New Orleans. This annual celebration of music, food, and art attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world to the Fair Grounds Race Course.

The festival’s opening day is always highly anticipated, and this year was no exception. Despite some early concerns about the weather, the day started off with clear skies and warm temperatures, setting the stage for a fantastic day of music and revelry.

Another New Orleans legend, Tank and the Bangs, took to the stages to perform their unique styles of New Orleans music, drawing large crowds of enthusiastic fans. The festival’s opening day showcased prominent artists such as Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss, as well as Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels.

Of course, no festival experience would be complete without indulging in the local cuisine. However, the long lines for food were a bit of a slow-moving obstacle, as hungry festival-goers waited for their turn to savor some of the city’s signature dishes.

The implementation of the new cashless system by the festival was cited as the cause of these challenges, as the long queues for food extended into the walkways.

On Saturday, the weather took a turn for the worse. Rain began to pour down on the fairgrounds, but that did not dampen the spirits of the festival-goers who braved the inclement weather to experience the diverse lineup of performers.

One of the standout performances of the day was from Grammy Award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo, who delivered an electrifying set that had the audience dancing and singing along. Jazmine Sullivan, another talented artist, also took the stage, captivating the crowd with her soulful voice and powerful lyrics.

After a rainy Saturday, the weather cleared up on Sunday, returning to sunny blue skies. The day’s lineup included performances by Cha Wa, Jill Scott, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band, among others.

As the festival continues on, visitors can look forward to a packed schedule of performances from local legends and international stars alike. Jazz Fest truly is a celebration of the unique culture and spirit of New Orleans, and the 2023 edition promises to be another unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Take a look at the photos below to get a glimpse of the festivities.