Untitled collective showcases artists on campus

Senior Nova Cuiellette began her freshman year at Loyola as a studio arts major, but since the program’s discontinuation and merger with the School of Communication and Design’s design program, she became president of a visual arts collective on campus to fill the void.

Cuiellette said her goal is to make the collective, Untitled, widely known around campus and continue to provide the space for artists that was once served by the visual arts program.

“It’s really important to have the creative space and the ability to network, even if it isn’t technically your major,” she said.

One of the ways the collective aims to do that is through its annual exhibition, Clusterfunk.

Cuiellette said the exhibit is entirely student-curated, which allows artists to gain professional experience curating galleries and serves as a resume builder.

Sociology junior Katie Rose Hogue, whose work was exhibited at the show, said it’s important for artists to see their art displayed, and it’s empowering to have the community support their work.

“Since they’ve ended the visual arts program, we don’t have a lot of space and resources from the community,” she said. “So coming together and being able to create our own, even if it’s self-made, is still important and beautiful.”

The event showcased over 80 works of art from students across majors in both traditional and digital media formats.

The reception also featured musical performances by Loyola musicians Maddie Gartland, Mynthia, and Royale.

“Beautiful things happen when we come together,” Hogue said.