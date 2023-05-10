SGA hosts drag show on campus

Drag queen Debbie with a ‘D’ performs at Loyola’s first drag show on May 5, 2023. The event was hosted by student government association.

At a time when drag is being restricted in legislation, Loyola’s student government association hosted its first drag show on campus.

Mass communication junior and SGA diversity, equity, and inclusion officer Angel Martinez hosted the event, which he said came into fruition after seeing other Jesuit universities host drag shows.

“I figured ‘why can’t we do it?’” he said.

The event featured performers Debbie with a ‘D’ and Laveau Contraire.

Contraire said it felt amazing to be part of Loyola’s first drag show.

“It feels like such an important time to be representing the drag community and showing that we mean no harm, that we’re just here to provide joy, inclusion, and entertainment,” Contraire said.

Martinez said while this was the university’s first drag event, he hopes they will become a tradition.

“[Drag] is an art. It’s a safe place for the queer community,” he said. “And I think it’s very important, as a Jesuit school, that we highlight that.”