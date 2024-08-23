Campus Grocery Guide

Canseco’s

1133 S Carrollton Ave

Open 7:00am – 9:00pm

Small store, vast selection of meats and cheeses, all the grocery store amenities as well as sushi and hot meal plates for $10. If given the opportunity, load up those plates like you’re robbing a bank. That can be your food for the day. Depending on the bag, the security guard up front will hold onto it until you exit the store. Accessible by street car with fares being just $1.25, Canseco’s is expensive in comparison to not only big box stores but also local groceries, making it a spot that should not be the sole source of your food and groceries but still worth visiting from time to time.

Rouse’s Market / Freret Faire

4645 Freret St

Open 7:00am – 10:00pm

A cornerstone of Freret Street and a twenty minute walk from campus, Rouse’s continues the trend of small local grocery stores but with the added benefit of the hot sandwich shop on the side as well as being open the latest of any of the stores on this list. Offering a solid selection of both food and cleaning products, if you need a last minute meal or need to clean up from a last minute spill, Rouse’s has you covered.

Langenstein’s

1330 Arabella St

Open 7:00am – 7:00pm (M-Sat) / 6:00pm (Sun)

One of many Langenstein’s in New Orleans, this is easily the smallest grocery location in the city. Fresh produce and (somewhat) reasonable prices while also being a ten minute walk from campus makes Langenstein’s highly accessible. They use paper bags like Trader Joe’s, both durable and reusable. Shopping becomes less nerve-wracking when you won’t have to worry about your bag ripping and you having to wear what’s left of your groceries.

Whole Foods

5600 Magazine St

Open 8:00am – 9:00pm

Located a mile from campus on Magazine Street, Whole Foods is the big box option of this list. Corporate standards mean high levels of cleanliness and overall quality. Whole Foods has the widest selection of any of the stores on the list, teaming with produce and diet specific foods i.e. vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, kosher, and halal.

Crescent City Farmers Market: Tuesday Market

200 Broadway St

Open only on Tuesdays 8:00am – 12:00pm

Produce, produce, produce. If you can find the freetime and muster the inner strength to wake up at 8:00 AM then you will be in for a treat. A green, most likely leafy treat, but a treat still. Many kinds of produce can be easily stored and kept out of the fridge if you’re running low on space, making for simple ingredients that are the base for a universe of meals. Support local sellers and take a stroll through Audubon; the definition of a ‘Win-Win’.