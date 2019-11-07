Final three candidates for provost announced

Three finalists have been announced for the position of university provost. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

After more than a year without a permanent employee in the position, the top three finalists for provost have been announced.

The three finalists will visit Loyola over the next three weeks in order to present in front of the university community they wish to represent, according to an email from Maria Calzada, interim provost.

David Yellen will visit campus Nov.14 — Nov. 15 and will deliver an on-campus presentation the 14th, at 3:15 p.m.

Tanuja Singh will visit Nov.18 — Nov. 19 and will present at 12:30 p.m. on the 18th.

The third and final candidate, Thomas DiPiero will be on campus from Nov. 26 — Nov. 26, delivering his presentation at 12:30 p.m. on the 26th.

All presentations will take place in Miller Hall, room 114, according to Calzada’s email.

According to the email, the finalists will use their presentations to address the challenges and opportunities they see in higher education and within an institution like Loyola over the next decade.

Following their visits, there will be feedback forms available for each presentation in addition to opportunities to ask questions following each talk.

After the presentations, the search committee will review the feedback from the community and will compile a report of all strengths and weaknesses for University President Tania Tetlow to consider in her final determination of the university’s next Provost.

More information on the candidates and their campus visits can be found on Loyola’s website.