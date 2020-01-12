What’s in Theaters 1/10

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the second week of 2020 done, the world of movies has a great selection of holiday holdovers and new stories to entertain the avid filmgoer.

1917





Bringing a new look to the first World War, “1917” mixes cinematography and action to create a new and different type of war film.



Headed on a mission to prevent the deaths of hundreds of British troops, two young soldiers, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, must head out into the frontlines to protect their fellow soldiers and one of their brothers.

Just Mercy





Based on the true story of Bryan Stevenson and Walter McMillan, “Just Mercy” recounts the fight for a man’s life.

After McMillan, played by Jamie Foxx, is wrongfully convicted of the murder of a white woman in Alabama, attorney Stevenson, played by Michael B. Jordan, must defend him in court and prove his innocence.

Like a Boss





Adding to a growing list of comedies starring women, “Like a Boss” aims to bring laughter to the topic of growing a business.



Mel and Mia, played by Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish, are two best friends who decide to open a small beauty company, despite their different work ethics. However, the two run into debt receiving help from cosmetics mogul Claire Luna, played by Salma Hayek, who only wishes to steal company from them. Working together and addressing their problems, Mel and Mia band against Claire to take control back over their company.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker





Concluding a saga 40 years in the making, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” takes viewers to a galaxy far, far away for another adventure.

Following another attack from the First Order, Rey, played by Daisy Ridley; Finn, played by John Boyega; and Poe, played by Oscar Isaac must lead the Resistance in a final attack to save the galaxy from the forces of Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.



Jumanji: The Next Level





Continuing the unexpected hit of its predecessor, “Jumanji: The Next Level” takes viewers back inside the cursed video game once again for a new adventure.

After the events of the previous film, Spencer, played by Alex Wolff, has lost touch with the friends he made during his time stuck in Jumanji. However, the group must get back together after they discover Spencer, while trying to repair it, got trapped back in Jumanji. The gang goes back into the game, finding things are not the same. Milo’s grandfather, played by Danny DeVito, and his grandfather’s friend, played by Danny Glover accidentally get trapped in the game as well.



Little Women





Bringing the classic novel back to screens once again, “Little Women” takes another look at the original story written by Louisa May Alcott.

Made by “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” focuses on the March sisters, played by Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen as they come of age in a post-Civil War United States.



Uncut Gems





With Adam Sandler in a more dramatic role, “Uncut Gems” looks to show how both the main actor and film are no joke.

The film follows Howard Ratner, played by Sandler, a Jewish jeweler with a gambling addiction living in New York. After placing one too many bets, Ratner must find a way to balance his business and family while still trying to make it big.



Knives Out





Pulling together an all-star cast, “Knives Out” takes a sharp new look at the murder mystery genre.

Crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, played by Christopher Plummer, invites his extended family over to celebrate his 85th birthday when he is unexpectedly murdered. Upon discovering the murder, private detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, suspects that one of Thrombey’s family members committed the crime and investigates.



