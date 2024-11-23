Cyber sigilism is an internet fashion design incorporating cyber-core, ancient mystic symbolism, neo-tribal art, digital age tramp stamp, fairy-dystopia, distortion, and pixelated fine line work. The trend has grown on social media and infiltrated streetwear fashion and now Loyola’s campus.

Brooklyn-based tattoo artist Noel Garcia coined the term “sigilism” in 2023 to describe designs with sigils, or mystical symbols, and intricate geometry.

Some students at Loyola enjoy the visual-look but the sentiment seems like a “default form of counterculture,” said sophomore music major Kate Gutter.

It can be described as faux-counterculture because some who wear it don’t know the lore behind it, Gutter said. The lore being the ancient tribal tattoo symbolism that has been translated into internet fandom.

Gutter said it is “a souped up version” of tribal tattoos. As the tribal tattoo look went out of style, the reinvention incorporated mechanical modern bends which quickly grew in popularity via the internet. Gutter said the designs originated from tattoos, and cyber sigilism is a derivative adaptation.

Maddie Dick is a barista at local coffee house Rook, who has a cyber sigilism tattoo of a crow. Dick believes some people do not like the tattoo style because it is abstract line work that is hard to mess up.

“It is a trend for a reason, but I understand why people think it’s overrated. If someone doesn’t know how to tattoo, cyber sigilism is easier to do,” said Dick.

Dick believes it can be a great introduction for aspiring tattooers. “It’s good that there is a starting point for artists.”

Gutter believes there is a good way to work it if one is aware of the symbolism.

Gutter said, “You need to be conscious with it, of what you are representing, but I visually f*** with it a lot.”

Gutter said cyber sigilism has themes of the “counterculture look” but said she believes the tattoo style was transformed to thinner, digital-esque lines in an attempt to appeal to Gen Z in a visual manner, favoring today’s modern technological aesthetics.

Psychology major Issac Dodge said the style in the early 2000s was cooler than it is today.

“There’s still people doing it sick right now,” Dodge said.

The cyber sigilism tattoo style has made its way into street-wear with elements of Y2K fashion, as tramp stamp style. The Y2K look came back into circulation in 2020 when social media exploded with nostalgic 2000s looks. The hype of ballet slippers, denim, bedazzlements, baggy jeans, and studded belts all came back. This also aligns the wave of sustainability awareness and the importance of second hand fashion.

Gutter believes “Gen Z got bored with Y2K fashion,” and thus cyber sigilism was born.

Symbols like hearts, stars, and abstract cross designs with stark point-like shapes are often seen in the cyber sigilism style. Some believe the pointy accents even appear dangerous.

“It looks like it would cut you,” Dodge said.

Another style that is incorporated with cyber sigilism is “affliction clothing,” Gutter said, which incorporates graphics of angel wings, skulls, daggers, fleur de lis, skulls, roses, crosses, and swords. Affliction is sometimes associated with Ozzy Osborne, MMA fighters, and metal music.

“I think it’s all TikTok s***. I think it’s mindless. How can I look counter-culture without being counter-culture,” Gutter said.

Gutter said that at the same time some have reclaimed it into something that is making fun of itself in an ironic fashion.

In the interview discussion with Dodge and Gutter they mentioned that the style has connotations of “alt-corny style” which is endeared and en vogue.

Some think it’s faux in an attempt to be alt, some think it’s corny, and some think it’s hardcore according to Gutter.

Though some agree on negative aspects of cyber sigilism, Dodge believes that if it is done in the right way, “it’s hard as f***.”